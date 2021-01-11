Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Enviva Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $225.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 289,688 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,238,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 462,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 123,684 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,418,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 135,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

