Barclays Lowers The Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.77.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.