Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of EBR opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 70.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

