Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLOG. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $450.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.35. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.