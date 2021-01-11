KeyCorp Boosts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $8.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded SM Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.30.

SM Energy stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $964.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

