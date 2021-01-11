Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $99.00 at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.76.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 267.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after purchasing an additional 862,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after buying an additional 92,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

