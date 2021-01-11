Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pretium Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a hold rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 363,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 190,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 181,851 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 321,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.