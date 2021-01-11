ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
EPIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $10,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
