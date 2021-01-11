Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CONN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Conn’s by 34.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

