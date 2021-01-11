Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of PLXS opened at $85.09 on Friday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

