Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,514,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,689,000 after buying an additional 104,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $280.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.80 and its 200 day moving average is $282.23. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

