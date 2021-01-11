Bank of America Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.99.

NYSE:JPM opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $5,644,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

