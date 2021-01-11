Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $324.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $307.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $285.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.25 and a 200 day moving average of $281.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.