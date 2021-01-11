Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.68.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $377.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 177,443 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

