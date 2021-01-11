BidaskClub Upgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.50. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,727.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

