Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.83.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE:CR opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 213.40 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crane by 35.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Crane by 153.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.