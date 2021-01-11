Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

OMP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

OMP opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $450.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 2.69. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

