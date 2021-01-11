Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

