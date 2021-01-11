Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Earns “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of RDUS opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $22.94.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $166,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

