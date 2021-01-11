Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after buying an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
