Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after buying an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

