SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital downgraded SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.00.

SAP stock opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average of $143.01. The stock has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SAP by 41.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

