Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $380.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $387.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 117.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $392.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,827.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $35,504,338. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

