Robert W. Baird Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUZ. BidaskClub cut shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

