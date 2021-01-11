Raymond James Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.
RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.07.
RF stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Regions Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Regions Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
