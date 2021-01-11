Raymond James Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.07.

RF stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Regions Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Regions Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

