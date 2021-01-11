Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. AXT reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million.

AXTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.84.

AXT stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $462.15 million, a PE ratio of -372.88 and a beta of 2.29.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $1,215,290. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AXT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

