Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Sells $197,017.17 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Mike F. Chang sold 6,979 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $197,017.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mike F. Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20.

Shares of AOSL opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.17 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.