Insider Selling: Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Sells 43,600 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Michael Gerard Basha sold 43,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$49,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,671 shares in the company, valued at C$1,145,448.23.

Michael Gerard Basha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Gerard Basha sold 15,500 shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total value of C$17,205.00.

CVE AU opened at C$1.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.65 million and a P/E ratio of -16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.18. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$2.08.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

