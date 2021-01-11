TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.
Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.93. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 13.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 192.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
