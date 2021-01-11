TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.93. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 13.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 192.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

