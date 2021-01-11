Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 67,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

