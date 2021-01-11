Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $332.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.83.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $288.54 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 140.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,080.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,590 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 63,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in Veeva Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 10,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.