Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Domtar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE UFS opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Domtar has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $40.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Domtar by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

