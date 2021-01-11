Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been given a €28.50 ($33.53) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVK. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.40 ($31.06).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €27.01 ($31.78) on Monday. Evonik Industries AG has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.02.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.