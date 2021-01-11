Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 107 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $139.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.