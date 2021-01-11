909 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.69 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

