Analyzing American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well N/A N/A N/A CBIZ 8.08% 11.27% 5.27%

19.0% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Well and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CBIZ $948.42 million 1.55 $70.71 million $1.27 21.28

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than American Well.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Well and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 5 0 2.50 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Well presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.96%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than CBIZ.

Summary

CBIZ beats American Well on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, and kiosks. Its application is available on App Store and Google Play. American Well Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. It has additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Seattle, Washington; and Ramat Gan, Israel.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The company also offers national practices services, such as managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

