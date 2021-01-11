DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DMTK has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DermTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

DMTK opened at $34.56 on Thursday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $677.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,758.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DermTech by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in DermTech in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

