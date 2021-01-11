Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James restated a buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of CTXR opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

