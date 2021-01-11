Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $101,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $108.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $109.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.