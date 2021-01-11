Stephens Increases Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $14.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DENN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.93.

DENN stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $928.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

