Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $560.32 million, a P/E ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 453,311 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 121.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 276,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 330.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 210,630 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

