$106.98 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce sales of $106.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $110.10 million. Universal Display posted sales of $101.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $394.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.30 million to $397.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $546.64 million, with estimates ranging from $521.10 million to $575.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $247.17 on Monday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $249.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

