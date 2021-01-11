PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.