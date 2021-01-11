PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.
PGTI opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $23.08.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
