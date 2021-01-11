$206.14 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report $206.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.90 million and the lowest is $204.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $174.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $867.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $868.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $940.32 million, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $968.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 3.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

