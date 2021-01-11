Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Sells $957,878.55 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,491,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.