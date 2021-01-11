Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TTC opened at $99.95 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Toro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 121.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

