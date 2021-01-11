Tyler Jensen Sells 32,477 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $551,784.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,835.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $6,395.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $6,210.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $5,660.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $5,915.00.

Shares of GNMK opened at $16.63 on Monday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

