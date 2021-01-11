Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report sales of $498.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $498.18 million. Dropbox reported sales of $446.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,333 shares of company stock worth $640,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dropbox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Dropbox by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 481,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,016,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 719,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,024,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

