Insider Selling: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Major Shareholder Sells $652,796.72 in Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $22.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $183.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumos Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.40% of Lumos Pharma worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

