Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Insider Sells $14,680.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWBI shares. BidaskClub raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Aegis initiated coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

