Denise L. Jackson Sells 798 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 89,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

